Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Issues Voluntary Recall of Nearly 900,000 Vehicles in the United States

WASHINGTON -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has agreed to voluntarily recall of 862,520 vehicles in the United States. This recall is the result of in-use emissions investigations conducted by EPA and in-use testing conducted by FCA as required by EPA regulations.

“EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We will provide assistance to consumers navigating the recall and continue to ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation’s laws designed to protect human health and the environment.”

EPA will continue to investigate other FCA vehicles which are potentially non-compliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification from FCA when parts are available for them to bring their vehicle into be repaired, and owners can continue to drive their vehicles in the meantime. Owners who live in locations subject to inspection and maintenance may be required to have the recall performed prior to having the inspection performed.

Due to the large number of vehicles involved and the need to supply replacement components – specifically to the vehicle’s catalytic converter - this recall will be implemented in phases during the 2019 calendar year beginning with the oldest vehicles first.

Owners of affected vehicles need to wait until they receive notification from FCA prior to scheduling an appointment at the dealership. Below is the scheduled for each phase of the recall by model year:

2011MY - Q1 2019

2012MY - Q2 2019

2013/2014MY - Q3 2019

2015/2016MY - Q4 2019

Vehicles affected are as follows:

2011-2016 MY Dodge Journey (JC FWD)

2011-2014 MY Chrysler 200 / Dodge Avenger (JS FWD)

2011-2012 MY Dodge Caliber (PM FWD CVT)

2011-2016 MY Jeep Compass/Patriot (MK FWD CVT)

For more information regarding the recall, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/recalls/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-voluntary-recall

Background:

EPA and manufacturers conduct routine testing of vehicles that are approximately one year old and four years old to look for potential defects that could lead to excess emissions. The Agency tests approximately 150 vehicles per year while all manufacturers combined test approximately 2,000 vehicles per year under EPA regulations. Manufacturers must submit the results of these tests to EPA. The vehicles are procured from consumers who provide the vehicles for about one week of testing. Around four percent of vehicles show higher than expected emissions in these tests which can lead to an emissions recall. In 2017, manufacturers conducted 85 emissions recalls covering more than 5.3 million vehicles.