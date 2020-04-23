Food Rescue Partnership in Quad Cities Earns Regional Award for Making Significant Progress in Reducing Food Waste in America

News Releases from Region 07

(Lenexa, Kan., April 23, 2020) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Food Rescue Partnership (FRP) with a 2019 Food Recovery Challenge Regional Award. As part of EPA's Food Recovery Challenge, organizations pledge to improve their sustainable food management practices and report their results.

Food Rescue Partnership“Food Recovery Challenge participants are leaders in showing how preventing food waste and diverting excess wholesome food to people is an environmental win and a cost-saving business decision,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Their accomplishments serve as excellent examples to other companies, governments, organizations and communities.”

“We applaud the Food Rescue Partnership for their initiative and innovation in reducing food waste throughout the Quad Cities community,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Thanks to their combined efforts, this community coalition has helped the Quad Cities reduce hunger, save money, and protect the environment by diverting food waste from landfills.”

The Food Rescue Partnership is a Quad Cities coalition that promotes rescuing food for its best possible use to achieve a vision of a Quad Cities community dedicated to eliminating food waste. The FRP aims to do so by providing food rescue education and awareness to professional food establishments, retail food stores, and the community at large.

“The Food Rescue Partnership educates local food establishments about food recovery. So it was a natural fit to become an endorser of the EPA Food Recovery Challenge,” said FRP Board Director Christina McDonough. “Our local Food Rescue Recognition Program continues to expand.”

“There are 17 establishments recognized for their exemplary food recovery efforts that feed hungry people, feed animals, or compost. Through the collaborated efforts of our stakeholders and community partners, the FRP has diverted more than 48,455 pounds of food from the landfill,” said McDonough.

The majority of FRP outreach activities and materials have been provided through the volunteerism, in-kind donations, or grants from its stakeholders and community partners. Motivated to spread the food recovery message, FRP stakeholders strategized new and unique marketing opportunities to highlight local establishments participating in food recovery efforts.

In 2018, the FRP worked with Fresh Films and Quad Cities teens to create a video and public service announcement that encouraged local food recovery efforts. The FRP also hosted a second food rescue workshop, toured an anaerobic digestion operation, and facilitated food rescue donations. Through the focused expansion of their communication efforts, the FRP reached various community organizations that are not typically involved in food, waste, or hunger relief.

Food is a valuable resource. Efforts to reduce food waste and ensure excess food doesn’t go to waste are needed now more than ever. The innovation these businesses are showcasing can serve as examples as the nation works together to address the COVID-19 public health emergency. Over 1,000 businesses, governments and organizations participated in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge in 2019. Participants prevented or diverted over 815,000 tons of food from entering landfills or incinerators, saving participants up to $42.3 million in avoided landfill tipping fees.

Background

Food waste is the single largest type of waste thrown away each year in our daily trash. In 2017, more than 40 million tons of food waste was generated. Food waste adversely impacts the economy, our communities, and the environment by wasting the resources used to grow and transport food. At the same time, approximately 11% of America’s households had difficulty providing enough food for all of their family members in 2018. Hungry people in need would benefit from the redirection of nutritious, wholesome food that would have otherwise been thrown away. The strategies used by Food Recovery Challenge organizations, plus those implemented by individuals, communities, and public-private partnerships help to lessen these impacts and bring the United States closer to meeting the national goal to reduce food waste by 50% by the year 2030.

