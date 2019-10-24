News Releases from Region 07

Funding Now Available for Locally Focused Environmental Education Grants in Midwest

Contact Information: LaTonya Sanders (sanders.latonya@epa.gov) 913-551-7555

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 24, 2019) - EPA Region 7 is pleased to announce that funding for locally-focused environmental education (EE) grants is now available under the 2019 EE Local Grant Program. EPA Region 7 will award three to four grants, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each. Region 7 covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Under this solicitation, EPA Region 7 is seeking grant applications from eligible applicants to support locally-focused environmental education projects that promote environmental and conservation stewardship and help develop knowledgeable and responsible students, teachers and citizens.

“This funding is an excellent opportunity for organizations to develop environmental stewardship in their communities and empower students, teachers, and the public to become educated about important environmental issues. I am always impressed by the quality and creativity of the proposals we receive,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford.

The purpose of the Environmental Education Local Grants Program is to support locally-focused environmental education projects that increase public awareness and knowledge about environmental and conservation issues and provide the skills that participants in its funded projects need to make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment.

Proposals are due by Jan. 6, 2020. The Request for Proposals is posted online.

Find background on the EE Grants Program and resources for applicants on EPA’s website.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7