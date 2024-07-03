General Motors Agrees to Retire 50 million Metric Tons of Greenhouse Gas Credits to Resolve Excess Emissions from 5.9 million Vehicles

Action is the result of an EPA investigation of CO2 emissions from certain 2012-2018 model year vehicles

July 3, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, July 3, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that General Motors (GM) has agreed to retire approximately 50 million metric tons (megagrams) of greenhouse gas credits to resolve excess CO 2 emissions identified through EPA’s light-duty vehicle in-use testing program. This agreement is the result of an EPA investigation that identified excess CO 2 emissions from approximately 5.9 million 2012-2018 model year (MY) GM vehicles currently in use.

EPA light-duty vehicle standards are designed to ensure that vehicles on the road conform to the emissions performance asserted by manufacturers during EPA’s certification process. Automakers are required to test vehicles that have been on the road for one year and again at four years and submit those test results to EPA. EPA also conducts its own tests to ensure vehicles on the road are complying with emissions standards. Tests done by both EPA and GM showed the GM vehicles were emitting more than 10 percent higher CO 2 on average than GM’s initial GHG compliance reports claimed.

“EPA’s vehicle standards depend on strong oversight in order to deliver public health benefits in the real world,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Our investigation has achieved accountability and upholds an important program that’s reducing air pollution and protecting communities across the country.”

This action involves approximately 4.6 million 2012-2018 full size pickups and SUVs and approximately 1.3 million 2012-2018 midsize SUVs. A list of affected vehicles is below.

The in-use program is an essential part of EPA’s work to ensure that the climate benefits of EPA’s vehicle standards are realized. That includes the recently finalized light duty vehicle standards that are expected to avoid more than 7 billion tons of carbon emissions and provide nearly $100 billion of annual net benefits. EPA remains vigilant in monitoring the performance of the vehicles on the road today to ensure automakers comply and the goals of the greenhouse gas programs are achieved.

GM’s credit retirement will be reflected in EPA’s next update of the Automotive Trends and GHG Compliance Report later this year available on EPA’s Automotive Trends Report webpage.

Affected Vehicles: