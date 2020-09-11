News Releases from Headquarters › Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA)

George E Warren LLC and Gulf Oil LP Settle with EPA Over Alleged Violations of the Clean Air Act

WASHINGTON (September 11, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with George E Warren LLC (GEW) and Gulf Oil Limited Partnership (Gulf Oil), resolving allegations that the companies violated Clean Air Act fuel quality standards that are designed to reduce air pollution from motor vehicles. GEW will pay a penalty of $5.1 million and Gulf Oil will pay a penalty of $2.4 million.

“EPA vigorously enforces Clean Air Act regulations and takes into consideration self-disclosures and good faith efforts to get into compliance,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Susan Bodine. “These settlements reflect that both companies are already back in compliance with EPA’s fuels regulations.”

George E Warren LLC produced gasoline at facilities at Perth Amboy and Carteret, N.J., and Pasadena, Texas, that did not comply with the Clean Air Act fuels regulations. The alleged violations in this case include George E Warren’s failure to achieve certain gasoline volatility standards, meet the per-gallon gasoline sulfur standard, and meet certain reporting requirements. The company, headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., will pay a penalty of $5.1 million.

The proposed stipulation of settlement with GEW was lodged in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

To learn more about today’s settlement with GEW click here: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/george-e-warren-llc-clean-air-act-settlement

Gulf Oil Limited Partnership produced gasoline at facilities in Chelsea, Mass., Carteret N.J., Staten Island, N.Y., South Portland, Maine, and New Haven, Conn., that did not comply with the Clean Air Act fuels regulations. The alleged violations in this case include Gulf’s failure to meet certain gasoline volatility standards, comply with the annual average gasoline benzene credit retirement requirements and comply with certain reporting requirements. The company, headquartered in Wellesley Hills, Mass., will pay a penalty of $2.4 million.

The proposed stipulation of settlement with Gulf Oil was lodged in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and is awaiting court approval.

To learn more about today’s settlement with Gulf Oil click here: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/gulf-oil-limited-partnership-clean-air-act-settlement

Members of the public can help protect our environment by identifying and reporting environmental violations. Learn more here: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/report-environmental-violation-general-information