News Releases from Region 01

Great Barrington, Mass., Wastewater Operator Recognized for Outstanding Service

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently recognized Paula Ely of Great Barrington, Mass. for her work maintaining the Great Barrington Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Ms. Ely was honored by EPA's New England office with a 2018 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Excellence Award for her outstanding work over the years in operating and maintaining the Great Barrington facility.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "We are proud to acknowledge Ms. Ely's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give her the credit she deserves."

Background:

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was instrumental in Ely's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. More often than not, and particularly with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources. EPA's New England office formally acknowledged Ely for her work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference last month.