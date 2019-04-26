News Releases from Region 07

Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, Earns Regional Award for Food Recovery Efforts

Haskell among EPA Food Recovery Challenge participants recognized for outstanding achievement

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov ) 913-551-7785

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

(Lenexa, Kan., April 26, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, with a 2018 Food Recovery Challenge Regional Award. As part of EPA's Food Recovery Challenge, organizations pledge to improve their sustainable food management practices and report their results.

“Haskell Indian Nations University has taken tremendous steps to reduce food waste and increase efficiency in their campus dining operations,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “I am particularly proud of the students who have played a leadership role in earning this recognition for the university.”

In 2015, students in the Haskell University ecoAmbassador Program began an initiative of food recovery by creating a university compost program. The compost operation, created in partnership with EPA Region 7, diverted 2,037 pounds of food waste from the landfill in 2017. In prior years, Haskell conducted a food waste audit to identify how to improve food service on campus in an effort to reduce food waste.

EPA is part of the Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative, a collaboration among EPA, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce food loss and waste through combined federal action. Over 1,000 businesses, governments and organizations participate in EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge (FRC). In 2017, FRC participants prevented or diverted almost 648,000 tons of food from entering landfills or incinerators, saving participants up to $31.2 million in avoided landfill tipping fees.

Food waste is the single largest type of waste thrown away each year in our daily trash. In 2015, more than 39 million tons of food waste was generated in this country. Food waste adversely impacts the economy, our communities, and the environment by wasting the resources used to grow and transport food.

With roots dating back to 1884, Haskell Indian Nations University is recognized as the premier tribal university in the U.S., offering associate and bachelor’s degree programs to a typical semester enrollment of about 1,000 American Indian and Alaska Native students representing a diversity of tribes from across the country.

# # #

Learn more about EPA's Food Recovery Challenge

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7