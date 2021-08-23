ICYMI: From the Bay Area to the Border, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan’s Week in California

August 23, 2021

WASHINGTON – In case you missed it, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan traveled to California last week, making stops in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Venice Beach, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Diego and the US-Mexico border. During the swing, Administrator Regan spoke about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Biden-Harris Administration’s Build Back Better priorities.



During the trip, Administrator Regan:

met with business leaders in Silicon Valley to discuss technology that will drive us towards a zero-emission future,

visited Apple HQ for a tour and conversation on climate action with former EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson,

toured wildfire recovery efforts with Governor Gavin Newsom,

joined Congresswoman Julia Brownley to highlight efforts in Ventura to improve the sustainability and reliability of vulnerable supplies through water recycling projects

highlighted the Administration’s commitment to environmental justice while touring Los Angeles County neighborhoods that are overburdened by pollution with Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán.

announced $288 million in water infrastructure loans, highlighting the urgent need for water infrastructure investment.

Administrator Regan also fit in a workout, meeting up with former CA governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for a trip to the gym and a conversation about reducing pollution and protecting the environment.

Below are highlights from the Administrator’s travel to California:

Driving Toward a Zero-Emission Future

While in Silicon Valley, Administrator Regan highlighted cutting edge electric and autonomous vehicle technology being developed in California, where he had the opportunity to tour Volta Charging, one of the most utilized electric vehicle charging networks in the country, and Zoox, a leader in green mobility and transportation. Administrator Regan also met Silicon Valley business leaders to discuss climate action and support for technology that will help drive us toward a zero-emission future.

