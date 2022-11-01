ICYMI: EPA Administrator Regan, Congressman Pat Ryan visit Ulster County, New York, Highlight Expedited Removal of Asbestos Contamination Under the Superfund Program

November 1, 2022

NEW YORK – In case you missed it, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and Congressman Pat Ryan (NY-19), traveled to Ulster County, New York on Friday to see firsthand the expedited removal of asbestos contamination under EPA’s Superfund program, as well as highlight the economic benefits being delivered thanks to the public-private partnership between federal, state, and local officials.

The deterioration of the site and its existing buildings were the result of improper demolition of buildings and mishandling of material that contains asbestos. The site - which once housed the area’s largest employer, IBM - has been an economic liability for over two decades because of asbestos contamination. Piles of asbestos sat on the site for six years, hampering redevelopment and risked contaminating the community because the former owner and other responsible parties refused to accept responsibility.

“Thanks to a dynamic public-private partnership, after years of sitting idle due to contamination, the former TechCity site is being reimagined as a burgeoning economic hub,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Through EPA’s Superfund Program, we are making progress quickly to turn blight into might, protect people’s health, and safeguard the environment. This is a shining example of what can happen when federal, state, and local officials and business leaders come together in common pursuit. After touring the new iPark87 site, I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for Ulster County. Thanks to President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will turn even more communities impacted by legacy pollution into thriving economic assets.”

EPA issued a Unilateral Order directing six responsible parties, including the two companies that owned/operated TechCity Site and Alan Ginsberg, their principal, to address the threats posed by the asbestos. The parties violated the Order, and EPA filed a superfund lien to secure its costs. Leaving the asbestos debris in its present state was a threat to the community and was unacceptable. EPA changed the dynamic and worked with our local and state partners to help transform the site for the sake of this community.

More than 7,000 tons of asbestos contaminated debris were transported for landfilling more than a month ahead of schedule, thereby ensuring that the ongoing threat of exposure to asbestos by the public has been eliminated. The associated Superfund removal action was partly funded by taxpayers, but EPA will recover 100% of those funds as well as its costs of overseeing the current work.

“As we all feel the strain of rising costs, iPark87 is an example of both the present and future of economic development in the Hudson Valley,” said Representative Pat Ryan. “After decades in disrepair and asbestos contamination, I am proud to say that this site is finally open for business, with hundreds of jobs soon to follow. I want to thank EPA Administrator Regan, our local elected officials, and National Resources CEO Joe Cotter for all their hard work on this project, which I have helped champion since my time as County Executive. Between the investment at IBM in Poughkeepsie, the groundbreaking yesterday at the Cresco facility in Ellenville, and this announcement today, we are making a statement that the Hudson Valley will be at the forefront of economic development in New York State for decades to come.”

“This is an exciting moment for the entire community, and I want to thank Congressman Ryan for his leadership in driving this project forward, as well as the EPA for their efforts which got us here today,” said Joe Cotter, President and CEO, National Resources. “Congressman Ryan brought everyone to the table after decades of mismanagement, and now we are primed to deliver thousands of good-paying jobs and an economic development hub for years to come. This is a model for public-private partnerships at old industrial sites across the country, and I look forward to working with Congressman Ryan, Acting County Executive Contreras and our other local partners as we continue to grow iPark87.”

“For far too long the former IBM site in the Town of Ulster was a symbol of the past and a constant reminder of better economic times that lay behind us,” said Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras. “Although there is still work ahead to realize a full transformation of the site, I am grateful to Mr. Cotter, Ms. Ward and the entire National Resources team for their vision and commitment, as evidenced by their achievements so far. Within months of purchasing the properties, National Resources has made good on their commitment to remove the asbestos-laden debris piles left behind by the property’s former owner. They have proposed a master plan for the campus that aligns with our Ulster 2040 economic development strategy, not only by seeking out tenants like Upriver Studios and Zinc8, who represent our priority industries, but also by incorporating housing, transportation and educational partners into their plans. Ulster County will continue to partner with National Resources in every way possible to see this exciting transformation through to its ultimate conclusion – a revitalized campus that once again serves as the heart of Ulster County’s economy.”

Administrator Regan celebrated with key local partners EPA and iPark’s on-going asbestos cleanup and job creation and discussed how the efforts to fund Superfund, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, can support more projects like this in Ulster and around the country.

For details on the cleanup and additional background, visit EPA’s TechCity Response page.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, Congressman Pat Ryan, Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia and other dignitaries at the revitalized office park site.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan at office park site revitalized under the Superfund program.

BEFORE: Pile of covered asbestos containing material.