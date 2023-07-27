Illinois American Water Meets Requirements of EPA Order to Improve Drinking Water Safety in Cahokia Heights, Illinois

CHICAGO (July 27,2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) terminated its order under the Safe Drinking Water Act to Illinois American Water Co. following completion of requirements to monitor the safety of drinking water in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, and to protect residents from potential exposure to contamination from sanitary sewer overflows.

“This order was, and still is, an important step in protecting the health of Cahokia Heights residents and the safety of their drinking water,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA continues to work toward resolving the remaining issues affecting the Cahokia Heights community.”

Cahokia Heights is served by two different drinking water systems, one operated by Illinois American Water and the other by the city’s water and sewer department. EPA’s order was issued to both Illinois American Water and the city of Cahokia Heights in August 2021 based on violations and significant deficiencies found during an inspection of the two water systems. The order requires several steps that together will better monitor the drinking water systems and will help protect the health of Cahokia Heights residents. The city remains under EPA’s order as it continues to make infrastructure upgrades to resolve significant deficiencies.

Illinois American Water has demonstrated to EPA that it has satisfactorily completed the terms of the order and, though not required, has improved its community outreach by publishing newsletters, holding an open house for residents and designating staff to answer questions from the community.

Termination of the order does not relieve Illinois American Water of the ongoing obligation to comply with the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and its regulations. In its role as the primacy agency, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will continue to work with Illinois American Water to maintain compliance with applicable requirements. EPA will continue to track compliance of public water systems in Illinois, including Cahokia Heights, through routine coordination with the state.

EPA continues to meet with Cahokia Heights city officials and is working to address community members’ needs and concerns around water infrastructure. EPA provided the city a compliance advisor to provide training assistance to the system operator. Such assistance is made available to small under-resourced drinking water systems nationwide that may lack sufficient expertise.

