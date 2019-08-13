News Releases from Region 07

Iowa Agriculture and Water Quality Focus of $3 Million in EPA Grants to Be Announced Aug. 14 at Iowa State Fair

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov) 913-551-7785

(Lenexa, Kan., August 13, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will announce more than $3 million in Farmer to Farmer cooperative agreements for three Iowa grantees at the Iowa State Fair, Wednesday, August 14, in Des Moines. The program supports projects that improve water quality, habitat, and environmental education in the Gulf of Mexico watershed.

WHAT: EPA Farmer to Farmer Funding Announcement for Iowa Grantees. Hear the latest innovations and research into reducing nutrients in Iowa waters.

WHO: EPA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Water David Ross, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and two grantees from Ames and Iowa City that will be unveiled during the ceremony.

WHEN: 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Media asked to check in by 11:30 a.m. Announcement hosted by Secretary Naig will occur during the luncheon for the Iowa Environmental Awards Ceremony.

WHERE: Polk County Farm Bureau Shelter (behind Pioneer Pavilion), Iowa State Fair Grounds, 3000 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317

