Lawrence, Mass. Chemical Corporation Resolves Allegations of Illegally Selling and Distributing Pesticide Products

Contact Information: Mikayla Rumph (rumph.mikayla@epa.gov) (617) 918-1016

LAWRENCE, Mass. – A Lawrence pesticide production company agreed to pay civil penalties for alleged violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) under a settlement agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today. Under the agreement, Chemco Corporation will pay a penalty of $56,543 and must certify that it is currently in compliance with FIFRA.

EPA alleged that Chemco violated FIFRA on multiple occasions by distributing or selling products that were adulterated, unregistered or misbranded. The alleged violations occurred in 2018 and 2019 and involved three separate Chemco pesticide products. EPA partners at the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources provided important case development support, including the completion of inspection and sampling activities.

FIFRA's prohibition against the distribution or sale of adulterated or misbranded pesticides helps ensure that end users and members of the public have access to only effective, FIFRA-compliant pesticides and that information about them is accurate, up-to-date, and in compliance. The prohibition against distributing or selling unregistered pesticides arises from the core of FIFRA's regulatory scheme since pesticide registration requirements serve the fundamental purpose of ensuring that no pesticide is distributed, sold, or used in a way that poses an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment. The requirements in this case are enforced federally and not delegated to the states.

For more information on EPA's oversight on pesticides: https://www.epa.gov/pesticides