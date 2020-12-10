News Releases from Region 06

Louisiana receives $978,866 from EPA to enhance air quality

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at 214-665-2200 or r6press@epa.gov

DALLAS (Dec.10, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $978,866 to the Louisiana Department Environmental Quality to monitor ambient air quality for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). The funds will support the state’s work to improve air quality.

“Today, Americans are breathing some of the cleanest air on the planet, and at EPA we are committed to continuing America’s leadership in achieving clean air and lowering our particulate matter levels to well below those of many of our global competitors,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “This is another example of EPA partnering with states, local, and tribal governments to improve our air quality, protecting human health and the environment while allowing economic growth to flourish.”

Specifically, the funds will help the State carry out air-monitoring programs for the prevention and control of air pollution or implementation of PM 2.5 air quality standards. EPA will continue to work collaboratively with the State and other stakeholders to develop strategies for achieving and maintaining compliance with PM 2.5 standards.

EPA recently announced the agency’s final decision to retain the existing National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter without changes. Read more at: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-finalizes-naaqs-particulate-matter

Particulate matter, also called particle pollution, contains microscopic solids or liquids which may be harmful if inhaled. The particles can become lodged in the lungs, or can even get in your bloodstream, and cause respiratory or heart problems. People with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are most likely to be affected by particle pollution. The particles also affect the environment, with the smallest—those less than 2.5 micrometers across also called “fine”—being the main cause of reduced visibility.

