News Releases from Region 03

Media Advisory: EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan

PHILADELPHIA (February 13, 2019) — Tomorrow, Thursday, February 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan. EPA’s Action Plan will move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS—two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals, continue our enforcement actions and clarify our clean up strategies, expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment, and enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools.

WHO: EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio



WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference

WHERE: EPA Region 3

1650 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

WHEN: Thursday, February 14

9:00 am EST

The event will be open to the public and press.

The event will be livestreamed at: www.epa.gov/live

Credentialed media: Please RSVP to press@epa.gov

Note those attending the press conference must bring an official government issued photo ID to proceed through building security.