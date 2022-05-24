Media Advisory: EPA to highlight grant funding to boost redevelopment in Denver and Sheridan along Federal Boulevard

May 24, 2022

Contact Information 720-595-8698 Barbara Khan ( khan.barbara@epa.gov

DENVER – On Thursday, May 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator KC Becker will be joined by City and County of Denver staff to highlight the recent announcement of $500,000 in grant funding that will help address Brownfields sites along the Federal Boulevard Corridor in the cities of Denver and Sheridan. The event will take place at the historic Kuhlman Building in Denver, which has previously benefitted from grant funding from EPA’s Brownfields program.

Who:

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker

U.S. Representative Diana DeGette

Denver City Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech

Director of Environmental Quality Gregg Thomas, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment

What:

Press event to highlight selection of City and County of Denver for $500,000 in Brownfields grant funding.

When:

Thursday, May 26

Media should be set by 9:15 a.m., with press conference to follow at 9:30 a.m.

Where:

Sienna on Sloans Lake Apartments

Historic Kuhlman Building

4015 W. 16th Ave.

Denver, CO 80204

Reporters are asked to please RSVP to: