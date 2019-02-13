An official website of the United States government.

Media Advisory: EPA to Hold Press Briefing Call on PFAS Action Plan

02/13/2019
WASHINGTON (February 13, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Water Dave Ross will hold a background briefing call to discuss the release of the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan.

 WHO: EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Dave Ross

 WHAT: Background briefing via teleconference

 WHEN: Thursday, February 14
              8:00 am EST

 Credentialed media: Please RSVP to press@epa.gov for call-in info. Tomorrow, EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s 9:00 am press conference on the PFAS Action Plan will also be livestreamed at www.epa.gov/live.   

