Media Advisory: EPA to Hold Press Briefing Call on PFAS Action Plan
WASHINGTON (February 13, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Water Dave Ross will hold a background briefing call to discuss the release of the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan.
WHO: EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Dave Ross
WHAT: Background briefing via teleconference
WHEN: Thursday, February 14
8:00 am EST
Credentialed media: Please RSVP to press@epa.gov for call-in info. Tomorrow, EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s 9:00 am press conference on the PFAS Action Plan will also be livestreamed at www.epa.gov/live.