MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Hosts Press Briefing Call on Brownfields Grant Announcement

05/11/2020
Contact Information: 
Jason McDonald (region4press@epa.gov)
404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On Monday, May 11th, EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker will host a press briefing call to announce Brownfield grants in Kentucky. She will be joined by U.S. Representative Andy Barr (KY-06), U.S. Representative John Yarmuth (KY-03) and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and Frankfort Mayor William I. May, Jr.

WHAT: Press Briefing and Q&A on Brownfields Grants

WHO:   Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker

             Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06)

            Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-03)

             Kentucky Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman

            Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville

            William I. May, Jr. - Mayor of Frankfort

WHEN: Monday, May 11, 2020

             3:00 PM – 3:30 PM ET

Please email region4press@epa.gov to confirm your participation and receive dial-in details.

