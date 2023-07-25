MEDIA ADVISORY: U.S. EPA, Mayor Bass Announce Millions in Revitalization Funding for Los Angeles

July 25, 2023

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( Brogan.Michael@epa.gov

PRESS INVITED

Los Angeles – On Thursday, July 27, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Martha Guzman and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will join city and community leaders to announce $2 million to revitalize the Taylor Yard along the Los Angeles River. Historically a railyard contaminated by petroleum industries, the City of Los Angeles plans to restore this site as part of a greater LA River initiative to restore ecosystems and habitats, form walkable trails along 52 miles of the river, and create easy access points for residents to enjoy what the river has to offer.

This award is part of over $9 million in EPA grants for infrastructure projects and revitalization work throughout California. This funding provides unprecedented resources and highlights how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are delivering environmental and economic benefits for California.

Los Angeles Mayor Bass and EPA Regional Administrator Guzman will be available for media questions.

Who: EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

What: Press event with U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Martha Guzman and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to announce funding to promote job growth and revitalization.

Where: Taylor Yard Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge, Los Angeles, CA*

*Exact location will be provided upon RSVP.

When: Thursday, July 27, 9 a.m. PT

RSVP: Credentialed media are asked to RSVP to EPA Press Officer Michael Brogan at brogan.michael@epa.gov or 415-295-9314 no later than 8 a.m. PT, Thursday, July 27.