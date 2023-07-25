Metal Shredding Facility in Owego, New York Agrees to Resolve Clean Air Act Violations

July 25, 2023

NEW YORK - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) have reached a settlement with Upstate Shredding, LLC and Weitsman Shredding, LLC for allegedly violating the federal Clean Air Act at their metal shredding facility in Owego, New York. Under the proposed settlement, the companies will pay a $400,000 penalty and install technology to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals, primarily volatile organic compounds (VOCs), they release into the air.

“Thanks to EPA’s action, people in Owego will breathe cleaner air and be safer from harmful pollution,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “This proposed settlement ensures that the company secures proper pollution controls at the facility and meets environmental requirements.”

Under the consent decree, the new equipment that the companies will install will prevent over 70 tons per year of VOCs from going into the air. VOCs form when plastics, paints, and oils in the scrap material become hot and vaporize during shredding. The required pollution control equipment will also reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which can harm human health and the environment. Exposure to VOCs may cause cancer, eye irritation, respiratory problems, and damage to the nervous system.

The companies agreed to the settlement after a complaint accused them of violating the Clean Air Act. The complaint claimed that the companies failed to install pollution controls on their metal shredding facility, which caused excess emissions of VOCs to the atmosphere. The companies also failed to obtain federal and state air permits as required by law.

The proposed consent decree, lodged with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

