News Releases from Region 04

MONDAY: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler to mark Superfund Task Force Milestone in Chattanooga

Contact Information: James Pinkney (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

Chattanooga, Tenn. (September 6, 2019) – On Monday, September 9, 2019, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler will recognize the significant progress made to date to clean up the Southside Chattanooga Lead Superfund Site (Site). The Site is a leading example of the success of the Superfund Task Force. EPA and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) officials will also discuss plans for building and expanding on work at the Site.

WHAT: Superfund Task Force Announcement

WHO: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

TDEC Commissioner David Salyers

WHEN: Monday, September 9, 2019

12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Southside Community Park (former Charles A. Bell Elementary School)

3501 Central Avenue

Chattanooga, Tennessee

***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.

The Site, located in downtown Chattanooga, consists of residential neighborhoods and communal areas (parks, schools, playgrounds) where soils have been impacted by lead-bearing foundry material. Past foundry operations generated large quantities of waste byproduct, and anecdotal information indicates that it was common practice in the early 20th century for foundries in Chattanooga to give residents their excess spent foundry sand and other byproducts to use as fill and top soil.

In 2011, EPA was contacted by TDEC regarding elevated blood lead levels in residents in Chattanooga. EPA and TDEC initiated a soil study and, as a result of contamination detected from extensive soil sampling, EPA added the Site to the National Priorities List on September 13, 2018. EPA and TDEC continue to sample and remediate soils associated with the Site.

For more information on the Southside Chattanooga Lead Superfund Site, please visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/southside-chattanooga-lead

For more information about the Superfund Task Force, please visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force

# # #