Nationwide EPA Initiative Aims to Reduce Lead Exposure in Portsmouth Communities

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 6, 2022) – As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing environmental justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is targeting its Enhancing Lead-Safe Work Practices through Education and Outreach (ELSWPEO) initiative to raise awareness about childhood lead exposure and protect environmentally overburdened communities. The next Mid-Atlantic ELSWPEO opportunity is scheduled for Portsmouth, Virginia. The initiative will kick-off in October, in celebration of Children’s Health Month and National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Many homes, apartments and child-care facilities built before 1978 contain lead-based paint. When disturbed, lead-based paint can release toxic lead dust and cause lead exposure, which is particularly harmful to children. While lead is dangerous to all children, lead exposure disproportionately impacts low-income families and their communities, making the free trainings offered by ELSWPEO an important step toward achieving environmental justice. “This Program’s goal is to reduce harm to kids from exposure to lead in underrepresented and underserved communities whose populations are disproportionately affected by lead exposure,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “By enhancing lead-safe work practices through education and outreach this EPA training initiative focuses on reducing childhood lead exposure where it is needed most.” This year’s EPA Mid-Atlantic ELSWPEO activities will center around Portsmouth, Virginia, from October to December, and will include: On Oct. 26 and 27, EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region will provide: Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) training for local officials’ awareness; training sessions to local permitting officials; housing authority inspectors; and Virginia building and code officials in partnership with the Virginia Building and Code Officials Association.

On Nov. 14, from 10 am – 5:45 pm, EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region will be offering a free RRP Renovator training in Portsmouth, VA in English for contractors to become RRP certified.

There will be two in-person Lead Awareness Curriculum sessions with EPA HQ, EPA Region 3, ATSDR Region 3, and partners from the Virginia Department of Health Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program in Portsmouth, Virginia, at the City of Portsmouth Social Services Department: -On Nov. 30, from 5-7 p.m., EPA will provide an “Understanding Lead” session for the public. -On Dec. 1, from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., EPA will hold a “Train-the-Trainer” session on the Lead Awareness Curriculum for community leaders and educators. Through this two-pronged approach, ELSWEPO is designed to increase consumer demand for lead-safe work practices, and for RRP-certified contractors in selected, underserved communities across the United States and its territories. Registration Details: Understanding Lead: Register online at https://PortsmouthUnderstandingLead.eventbrite.com Train-the-Trainer: Register online at https://PortsmouthTrainTheTrainer.eventbrite.com RRP Renovator Training: Register online at https://public-health-safety.com/product/rrpi-2022-111422-lead-renovation-repair-painting-8-hour-initial-10-am-start-portsmouth-va-free/ or by phone at 312-491-0081 For more details, see https://www.epa.gov/lead/local-training-and-outreach