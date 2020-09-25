News Releases from Region 03

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support Recognized as one of EPA’s 2020 Safer Choice Partners of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 25, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recognized Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons System Support (NAVSUP WSS), based out of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, today as one of 18 of Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners. NAVSUP WSS is lauded for its pilot program, which introduced Safer Choice to 34,000 military, DoD civilians, contractors and family members. The announcement comes as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week.

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection and use of products with safer chemicals.”

Using a pilot project in 2019, NAVSUP WSS increased the number of Safer Choice-certified products available for purchase by three-and-a-half times the current amount available. This resulted in the various pilot sites increasing the number of Safer Choice-certified products they purchased by 15 times. NAVSUP WSS also conducted on-site communication programs educating users about the meaning of Safer Choice certification.

"We are proud of the commitment NAVSUP WSS is making to protect our environment, military and civilians,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Recognizing organizations like this provides an example of demonstrated steadfast commitment to reducing pollution and providing products made of safer chemicals to all our Safer Choice program partners.”

P2 Week celebrates diverse ways organizations can prevent pollution, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.

More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

