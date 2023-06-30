New England Continues to Experience Poor Air Quality due to Smoke from Canadian Wildfires on Saturday July 1, 2023

June 30, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1822 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

BOSTON (June 30, 2023) – New England state air quality forecasters are predicting elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in Quebec and Northern Ontario. The primary concern is high concentrations of fine particle air pollution that is unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups such as people with respiratory disease, the elderly, or people with compromised health.



Areas that are forecasted to exceed the Federal air quality standard for 24-hour particle pollution level concentrations are:

Connecticut, Massachusetts (except for the Cape and Islands), New Hampshire (along the Vermont border), and Vermont

EPA encourages people to check their Air Quality Index (AQI) throughout the day to be aware of their local air quality at https://www3.epa.gov/region1/airquality/aqi.html. Hazy skies, reduced visibility, and the odor of burning wood is likely as the smoke plumes are transported over the region. During the times that significant smoke is in your area, it is recommended that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner. For more tips, see https://www.airnow.gov/wildfires/when-smoke-is-in-the-air/.

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect both your lungs and heart which may cause breathing problems, and aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases. When particulate matter levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

Everyone can take steps to keep air emissions down during air quality advisory days. Due to impacts from climate change, these kinds of air quality events are predicted to increase in frequency. Communities already vulnerable and overburdened will also be impacted by these kinds of events.

Stay up to date on current air quality and forecasts near you through the AirNow app, available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You also can use the app to check the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map. EPA and the U.S. Forest Service developed the map to give the public information on fire locations, smoke plumes, near real-time air quality and actions to take to protect your health -- all in one place. The map is available at https://fire.airnow.gov, or by tapping the Smoke icon in the AirNow app. It includes data from hundreds of air quality monitors provided by state and local air quality agencies, along with crowd-sourced data from air quality sensors.

More information and Resources:

Real-time ozone data and air quality forecasts New England Air Quality Index

National real-time air quality data (free iPhone and Android apps) AirNow

Air Quality Alerts EnviroFlash