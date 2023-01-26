New Hampshire Wastewater Treatment Entities Recognized by EPA for Excellence in Service to their Communities

January 26, 2023

Contact Information (617) 918-1822 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

BOSTON (Jan. 26, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office recently awarded four 2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Awards to New Hampshire wastewater facilities and individuals to recognize them for their commitment to improving water quality.



The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.



"Every time we flush or wash ourselves, our kids, clothes, cars, dishes and dogs, we create wastewater," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash. "All facilities that capture our wastewater and ensure it is safely treated for reuse and release are to be applauded, and I am proud to acknowledge and thank these entities and individuals for outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years."

2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award

Sunapee Wastewater Treatment Facility

The Sunapee Wastewater Treatment Facility, led by Superintendent David Bailey, was recognized for exceptional work in maintaining and operating the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only two facilities across New England to receive this award. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) was instrumental in the facility's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources.

2022 Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award

City of Manchester Industrial Pretreatment Program

The City of Manchester's Pretreatment Program staff, led by Christopher Crowley, was honored for exceptional work inspecting, permitting, and sampling industrial users that discharge industrial waste into the collection system.

The EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality through outstanding oversight of its industrial users discharging to the municipal sewer system.

2022 Regional Wastewater Trainer of the Year Award

Anthony Drouin of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NH DES)

Mr. Drouin is a Supervisor of the Residual Management Section at NH DES. Over the past year, Anthony has trained wastewater operators all over New Hampshire on a variety of industry-specific topics, such as PFAS and biosolids sampling. NHDES was instrumental in Drouin's nomination.

2022 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award

David Lovely of Portsmouth

Mr. Lovely, who is the Chief Operator of the Pease Wastewater Treatment Facility, was recognized for his outstanding work over the years. Mr. Lovely was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) was instrumental in Lovely's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.