New York Ranks in Top 10 U.S. Cities with Energy Star Certified Buildings

Energy efficiency helps cut energy costs while reducing emissions

Contact Information: Stephen McBay (mcbay.stephen@epa.gov) 212-637-3672

NEW YORK – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released its most recent annual "Top Cities" list, spotlighting the cities with the largest number of ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings last year. New York made the national "Top Ten," scoring the fifth spot on the list with 276 ENERGY STAR certified buildings.

“Cities and communities play an essential role in reducing energy use in commercial and multifamily buildings,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With help from ENERGY STAR, city leaders and building owners are working together to strengthen their economies and reduce the emissions that lead to climate change.”

“New York City’s path to carbon neutrality cannot exist without making our built environment more energy-efficient, sustainable, and comfortable for all New Yorkers,” said Ben Furnas, Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate and Sustainability. “Being one of the leading cities in energy performance year after year reaffirms our ambitious approach to curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Thank you to the EPA for this recognition and vote of confidence.”

Commercial buildings are responsible for 18 percent of the nation's energy use and cost more than $190 billion per year in energy bills. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35 percent less energy and are responsible for 35 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings.

First released in 2009, EPA's list of cities with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings shows how buildings across America are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census. These areas include the city itself as well as surrounding suburbs. This year's Top Cities are:

Rank Metro Area Building Count Last Year's Rank 1 Los Angeles 587 1 2 Washington, DC 549 2 3 San Francisco 341 6 4 Atlanta 329 4 5 New York 276 5 6 Chicago 237 7 7 Houston 195 10 8 Dallas 194 3 9 Boston 193 11 10 Denver 186 9 11 Seattle 165 13 12 San Diego 164 13 13 Riverside, Calif. 152 12 13 Tampa 152 16 15 Minneapolis 133 19 16 Phoenix 119 8 17 Austin 107 17 18 San Jose 104 18 19 Charlotte 103 23 20 Miami 87 21 20 Philadelphia 87 15 22 Sacramento 77 22 23 Portland 65 n/a 24 Raleigh 54 n/a 25 San Antonio 42 n/a

Across the country, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR last year.

As of the end of 2020, over the lifetime of the program, more than 37,000 buildings across America had earned EPA's ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these buildings have saved more than $5 billion on energy bills and prevented nearly 22 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—equal to the annual emissions of more than 2.6 million homes.

To earn EPA's ENERGY STAR, a commercial building must earn an ENERGY STAR score of 75 or higher on EPA's 1 – 100 scale, indicating that it is more energy efficient than 75 percent of similar buildings nationwide. When calculating a building's ENERGY STAR score, ENERGY STAR takes into account multiple factors, including hours of operation, energy use, and occupancy. This means that, despite buildings operating differently during the COVID pandemic, ENERGY STAR scores and certification still reflect actual, measured energy efficiency.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, all through voluntary action.

