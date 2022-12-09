NEWS UPDATE #3: TC Energy Pipeline Oil Discharge Near Washington, Kansas

EPA continues to provide response oversight to on-scene operations

December 9, 2022

The area impacted by the pipeline rupture and subsequent oil discharge into Mill Creek near Washington, Kansas. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

LENEXA, KAN. (DEC. 9, 2022) – EPA Region 7 on-scene coordinators (OSCs) remain at the scene of the pipeline rupture and subsequent oil discharge near Washington, Kansas, providing oversight of containment and cleanup operations being performed by TC Energy.

TC Energy has built an earthen underflow dam on Mill Creek, approximately 4 miles downstream of the rupture location, to prevent further migration of the oil. This underflow dam includes one pipe that allows water to pass through, while preventing further migration of oil.

Oil impacts within Mill Creek are contained upstream of this underflow dam. There are no current concerns for oil migration past the underflow dam.

TC Energy has mobilized additional resources, such as vacuum trucks and oil skimmers, to support oil recovery from Mill Creek.

An earthen underflow dam constructed near Washington, Kansas, to prevent further migration of oil. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

EPA anticipates removal activities will extend into next week.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is on-scene investigating the cause of the discharge. TC Energy crews are clearing the pipeline rupture area to allow for the investigation and repair. EPA is not directly involved in this effort.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Stream Advisory warning residents to not enter the creek and keep livestock, pets, and children out of the creek.

Visit EPA’s website for more information about this incident.

