NEWS UPDATE #5: TC Energy Pipeline Rupture and Oil Discharge Near Washington, Kansas

EPA personnel continue to oversee cleanup operations of Mill Creek and surrounding area

December 15, 2022

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

EPA personnel speak with PHMSA Accident Investigator Ky Nichols (second from right) at the excavation site on the scene of the TC Energy pipeline rupture response. (Photo credit: U.S. EPA)

LENEXA, KAN. (DEC. 15, 2022) – On-scene coordinators (OSCs) and a public information officer (PIO) from EPA Region 7 continue to remain on-scene at the pipeline rupture and oil discharge near Washington, Kansas.

Response crews continue to focus on cleanup and recovery operations in Mill Creek, and additional equipment – such as heated skimmers, diaphragm pumps, and additional frac tanks – are en route to the scene. Response crews are also preparing for colder weather that may impact oil recovery.

A total of 414 personnel reported to the scene on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This number includes personnel from EPA, U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), state and local agencies, TC Energy, and TC Energy contractors. Response crews have recovered 233,814 gallons (5,567 barrels) of oil-water mixture from Mill Creek; 5,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated soil; and nine cubic yards of oily solids.

Response statistics also indicate that four deceased mammals have been recovered, along with 71 fish. Wildlife assessment crews are continuing their assessment observations of impacted wildlife. All deceased and impacted wildlife are being assessed by biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP).

EPA has received numerous inquiries about the nature of the oil that was discharged from the ruptured pipeline. The material discharged from the ruptured pipeline was diluted bitumen, a heavy crude oil.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7