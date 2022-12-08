NEWS UPDATE: TC Energy Pipeline Oil Discharge Near Washington, Kansas

TC Energy pipeline is part of Keystone Pipeline system

December 8, 2022

Contact Information 913-551-7298 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (DEC. 8, 2022) – Early on the morning of Dec. 8, TC Energy reported a discharge of crude oil from a TC Energy pipeline near Washington, Kansas. The TC Energy pipeline is part of the Keystone Pipeline system.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has dispatched two on-scene coordinators (OSCs) to the scene of the reported discharge. State and local responders are also on-scene.

Local emergency crews from the Washington County, Kansas, Emergency Management team are on-scene.

TC Energy has mobilized a response crew originating from Steele City, Nebraska, located about 20 miles north, to begin containment and source control. At this time, there are no known impacts to drinking water wells or the public. Surface water of Mill Creek has been impacted. EPA OSCs will oversee TC Energy’s response operations to ensure proper cleanup and evaluate the cause of the incident.

EPA is continuing its response work at the site.

EPA will provide an update once more information is available. Should the situation change and drinking water wells or the public be impacted, EPA will release information via social media channels (Twitter and Facebook) and an updated statement.

For news media requests, please contact Kellen Ashford at ashford.kellen@epa.gov or 816-610-2132.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7​​​​​​