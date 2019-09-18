News Releases from Region 10

Oregon Chemical Company settles with EPA for federal chemical reporting violations

Company agrees to install emissions reduction equipment as part of settlement

(Portland, OR) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Northwest regional office has reached a settlement with Hexion Inc., a Springfield, Oregon, specialty chemical company, for allegations that the company failed to comply with federal chemical reporting requirements designed to inform and protect nearby communities.

Hexion formulates and sells a broad range of specialty adhesives, coatings, and composites for business and industry and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

According to Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division in Seattle, Hexion’s Springfield facility has failed to fully comply with its Toxics Release Inventory (TRI)reporting obligations.

“This facility failed to comply with reporting requirements for a number of years,” said EPA’s Kowalski. “TRI provides information to the public on toxic chemicals in the community, who rely on the accuracy of data submitted. By investing in new pollution control equipment, Hexion expects to see measurable emission reductions.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Hexion has agreed to pay a $60,000 penalty to settle EPA allegations that the company violated section 313 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), also known as TRI. Specifically, Hexion did not report its on-site waste treatment and on-site energy recovery of the toxic chemicals formaldehyde, phenol, and methanol, as well as the on-site recycling of methanol.

Hexion also is undertaking a Supplemental Environmental Project, worth an estimated $135,000, as part of the settlement. By installing additional pollution reduction equipment, Hexion expects to reduce plant emissions of formaldehyde, methanol, and phenol. Today’s settlement resolves EPA allegations spanning 2013 to 2017.

Under this section of EPCRA, facilities that manufacture, process, or otherwise use listed chemicals over a certain threshold level are required to annually report their total releases of those chemicals, as well as their energy recovery from treatment, recycling, and disposal of the chemicals. Accurate, timely TRI reporting protects communities by making facility neighbors aware of toxic chemicals in the area.

