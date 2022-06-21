Paterson to Benefit from EPA Brownfields Funding to Address Contaminated Sites Across New Jersey

June 17, 2022

On June 21, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia will be joined by U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan to highlight the recent announcement of $2 million in grant funding to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority that will help address Brownfields sites across the state. The event will take place in Paterson, which has previously benefitted from grant funding from EPA’s Brownfields program.

Who:

U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia

U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh

New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan

What:

Press event to highlight selection of New Jersey Economic Development Authority for $2 million in Brownfields grant funding and planned work for Paterson, NJ.

Where:

Paterson ATP Site (entrance on Mill Street and Van Houten Street). 24 Mill Street Paterson, NJ, 07501

When:

Tuesday, June 21, 11:00 a.m.

