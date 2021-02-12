Peterborough, N.H. Capital Projects Manager Rodney Bartlett Reappointed to EPA Advisory Committee

September 3, 2021

BOSTON (Sept. 3, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan has appointed 34 new members to EPA's Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC), and an additional 16 new members were appointed to the LGAC's Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS). Rodney Bartlett, the Capital Projects Manager of Peterborough, N.H., was reappointed as one of the 16 members of the SCAS.

The two advisory committees to EPA include representatives from 30 different states, Tribal nations, and U.S. territories, representing a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, towns, and communities across the United States.

"This diverse, highly qualified group of local leaders will bring new voices and ideas to EPA's work," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "EPA is counting on their input and collaboration to help achieve our mission in every zip code. From tackling climate change to advancing environmental justice, we need local partners at the table to address our most pressing environmental challenges."

"EPA New England is thrilled that Rodney Bartlett has been reappointed to EPA's Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee. This is an important forum for EPA to hear from local leaders about how our work can best help local communities and protect people's health. Mr. Bartlett has already proven to be an effective partner in our work ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment, and we expect he will continue to make a real difference in this new role," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro.

"I am thrilled to be re-appointed to LGAC/SCAS. This federally authorized committee provides valuable and local government-based advice to the EPA Administrator. The best committee I have ever served on in my career!" said Town of Peterborough Capital Projects Manager Rodney Bartlett.

Background

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.

EPA received more than 150 nominations following a solicitation in March 2021. The LGAC will hold its first meeting this fall.

For more information about the LGAC, please visit https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac.