Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Rising Sixth Grader Wins President’s Environmental Youth Award

Contact Information: Emily Albano (albano.emily@epa.gov) 913-551-7860

(Lenexa, Kan., July 25, 2019) - Plattsmouth, Nebraska’s Joslyn Stamp, a rising sixth grader, was awarded the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) in a Washington, D.C., ceremony today. The national award recognizes K-12 students who tackle local environmental challenges to create sustainable solutions using initiative, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

The White House Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ) Chairman Mary Neumayr and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler presented the award to Joslyn.

Joslyn’s project focused on recycling permanent markers, highlighters, and dry erase markers that typically end up in landfills. Since starting the project at her school in October 2017, she has since added three more schools, a library, 4-H extension office, local mom’s group, and a daycare. Joslyn has collected, counted and recycled almost 10,600 markers. That’s 211 pounds of markers.

“Anyone can make a difference, you just have to start somewhere,” said PEYA winner Joslyn Stamp. “You can start by recycling just one marker and you've saved a marker from going into a landfill.”

“The President’s Environmental Youth Awards Ceremony is a day I look forward to each year because it is a time when we honor some of the best and brightest in environmental education and stewardship,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This year, CEQ Chairman Mary Neumayr joined me in celebrating our 200 student and teacher winners who represent excellence in environmental protection. Congratulations and thank you to all our winners for their dedication to protecting human health and the environment.”

“It was a pleasure to join Administrator Wheeler today as we recognized the achievements of students and teachers from across the country who are promoting environmental stewardship and furthering environmental education in their communities and schools,” said CEQ Chairman Neumayr. “These students are our nation’s next generation of leaders and are doing outstanding work.”

“We are proud of Joslyn and her accomplishments,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “She didn’t just recognize a problem, she found a solution and has made an ongoing difference in her community. Her vision, commitment and perseverance at her age show a remarkable dedication to improving the environment.”

Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act, the PEYA program promotes local environmental awareness among our nation’s youth and encourages positive community involvement. EPA Headquarters works with staff located in EPA’s 10 regional offices in the selection of award recipients across the country.

From across the country, 200 students were recognized for their remarkable efforts on 17 projects that promote environmental education and stewardship. Altogether, EPA received 162 project applications from 26 states.

The PEYA recipients were honored today in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

