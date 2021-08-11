Poor Air Quality Expected for South Coastal New England on Thursday, August 26

August 25, 2021

BOSTON – New England state air quality forecasters are predicting air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, due to ground-level ozone. The areas that are predicted to exceed the Federal air quality standard for ozone on Thursday are:

Coastal Connecticut, all of Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands.

With hot, summery weather, EPA and state air quality forecasters predict areas of unhealthy air quality in several areas within New England tomorrow. EPA and the medical community suggest that people limit their strenuous outdoor activity when poor air quality is expected.

Ground-level ozone forms when volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen (ozone precursors) interact in the presence of strong sunshine. Large combustion sources, cars, trucks, and buses emit the majority of the pollution that creates ozone. Emissions from gasoline stations, print shops, household products like paints and some cleaners, as well as lawn and garden equipment also add to the ozone problem.

Exposure to elevated ozone levels can cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases, and make people more susceptible to respiratory infection. When ozone levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

When ozone is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, members of the public are encouraged to help limit emissions and reduce ozone by:

using public transportation, if possible;

combining errands and carpooling to reduce driving time and mileage;

using less electricity by turning air conditioning to a higher temperature setting; turning off lights, TVs, and computers when they are not being used; and

avoiding the use of small gasoline-powered engines, such as lawn mowers, string trimmers, chain saws, power-washers, air compressors, and leaf blowers on unhealthy air days.

The current ozone standard is 0.070 parts per million (ppm). So far this year, there have been 20 days in New England when ozone concentrations have exceeded the standard (an exceedance).

More information: