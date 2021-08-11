Poor Air Quality Expected for Southern and Eastern New England on Thursday, August 12

August 11, 2021

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 David Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

BOSTON – New England state air quality forecasters are predicting air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, due to ground-level ozone on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The areas that are predicted to exceed the Federal air quality standard for ozone on Thursday are:

All of Connecticut except the northwestern area;

All of Rhode Island;

Massachusetts from Springfield eastward to Boston;

coastal New Hampshire; and

coastal Maine.

Poor air quality is expected to continue into Friday.

With hot, summery weather, EPA and state air quality forecasters predict areas of unhealthy air quality in several areas within New England tomorrow. EPA and the medical community suggest that people limit their strenuous outdoor activity when poor air quality is expected.

Ground-level ozone forms when volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen (ozone precursors) interact in the presence of strong sunshine. Large combustion sources, cars, trucks and buses emit the majority of the pollution create ozone. Emissions from gasoline stations, print shops, household products like paints and some cleaners, as well as lawn and garden equipment also add to the ozone problem.

Exposure to elevated ozone levels can cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma and other pre-existing lung diseases, and make people more susceptible to respiratory infection. When ozone levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

When ozone is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, members of the public are encouraged to help limit emissions and reduce ozone by:

- using public transportation if possible;

- combining errands and car-pooling to reduce driving time and mileage;

- using less electricity by turning air conditioning to a higher temperature setting; turning off lights, TVs and computers when they are not being used; and

- avoiding using small gasoline-powered engines, such as lawn mowers, string trimmers, chain saws, power-washers, air compressors and leaf blowers on unhealthy air days.

The current ozone standard is 0.070 parts per million (ppm). So far this year, there have been 17 days in New England when ozone concentrations have exceeded the standard (an exceedance).

More information:

- Preliminary list of this summer’s ozone exceedances: http://www3.epa.gov/region1/airquality/o3exceed-21.html

- Real-time ozone data and air quality forecasts; also sign up to receive free air quality alert e-mails: https://www3.epa.gov/region1/airquality/aqi.html

- National real-time air quality data, free iPhone and Android apps http://www.airnow.gov/

