Projects to Mitigate Transborder Water Pollution Can Now Proceed, as EPA and USIBWC Sign Record of Decision

Major milestone in advancing infrastructure projects for the San Diego-Tijuana Region

June 12, 2023

SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) signed a Record of Decision (ROD) finalizing the environmental review phase under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) for projects to reduce transborder water pollution. The ROD enables EPA and USIBWC to proceed to the design phase for projects included in the binational Minute 328 and Statement of Intent, using $300 million appropriated by Congress through the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Minute 328, a binding international agreement of the IBWC, and the Statement of Intent, identify specific projects that will bring relief on both sides of the border.

Projects include expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBWITP) on the U.S. side of the border, a new sewage treatment plant in Tijuana, and repairing various sewage pipes in the city of Tijuana to prevent transborder flows.

“EPA is working as quickly as possible to move into the design and construction phase of this critically needed infrastructure,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “Today’s milestone is a key step towards controlling the transborder pollution that has long burdened communities in the region, on both sides of the border.”

“One of my priorities since becoming Commissioner is to ensure everything in USIBWC’s power is done to improve sanitation along the U.S.-Mexico border and reopen many of the California beaches that have been closed for far too long,” said USIBWC Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner. “I want to thank EPA and our stakeholders who have worked with us to develop sustainable solutions that will reduce the associated health risks of transboundary pollution in our communities.”

The ROD specifies a phased expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) and summarizes the impacts and benefits associated with the implementation of each alternative addressed in the Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS), released in November 2022. The ROD also includes a summary of the response to comments received on the Final PEIS, and associated mitigation measures.

Today the USIBWC is issuing a Sources Sought announcement (SAM.gov Notice ID: 191BWC23R0008) to determine companies’ availability and technical capability to provide design and construction services via the Federal government's System for Award Management. Corporate responses to this announcement will provide the market research needed to start the procurement process for the design and construction of an expanded SBIWTP.

