Public meeting scheduled to update community on a final design plan and a monitoring and maintenance plan for Upland Disposal Facility

March 18, 2024

Contact Information (857) 262-3789 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

LEE, MASS. (Mar. 18, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host an informational public meeting at Lee Middle and High School auditorium, April 3, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. for General Electric to present and explain the plans and answer questions.

The community is invited to attend in person:

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024

300 Greylock Street

Lee, MA 01238

Those unable to attend can watch the meeting live on:

Community Television for the Southern Berkshires – CTSB:

https://ctsbtv.org/government-channel-1303/

Background

For more information about the plans, as well as general site information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ge-housatonic.

