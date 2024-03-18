News Releases:
Public meeting scheduled to update community on a final design plan and a monitoring and maintenance plan for Upland Disposal Facility

Contact Information
Jo Anne Kittrell (kittrell.joanne@epa.gov)
(857) 262-3789

LEE, MASS. (Mar. 18, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host an informational public meeting at Lee Middle and High School auditorium, April 3, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. for General Electric to present and explain the plans and answer questions.

The community is invited to attend in person:

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024
300 Greylock Street
Lee, MA 01238

Those unable to attend can watch the meeting live on:

Community Television for the Southern Berkshires – CTSB:
https://ctsbtv.org/government-channel-1303/

Background

For more information about the plans, as well as general site information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ge-housatonic.
 

Last updated on March 18, 2024