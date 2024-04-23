Reaction to EPA’s Solar for All Shows Positive Momentum for Solar Power Across NJ, NY, PR and USVI

April 23, 2024

NEW YORK - Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency selected four agencies in EPA Region 2, which includes New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to receive a total of almost $625 million through the Solar for All grant program. The funding will be leveraged to develop long-lasting solar programs that enable low-income and disadvantaged communities to benefit from solar power.

The selectees within EPA’s Region 2 are:

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, selected to receive $156.1 million

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, selected to receive $249.8 million

Puerto Rico Office of Management and Budget, selected to receive $156.1 million

Virgin Islands Energy Office, selected to receive $62.5 million

This award is part of the historic $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which was created under President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act to lower energy costs for families, create good-quality jobs in communities that have been left behind, advance environmental justice and tackle the climate crisis. The national announcement can be found in EPA’s Newsroom. A complete list of the selected applicants can be found on EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund Solar for All website.

Here's what officials are saying across the region:

New Jersey:

“New Jersey is once again utilizing innovative strategies and equitable clean energy solutions to leverage the Biden Administration’s landmark investments,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “In addition to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening New Jersey’s grid infrastructure, the projects supported by this unprecedented funding will produce significant cost-savings for hard-working New Jersey families, including tens of thousands of overburdened households across the state. I want to thank President Biden and his administration, as well as our congressional delegation, for delivering transformative and necessary climate funding in the Inflation Reduction Act.”

“I am thrilled that New Jersey has received $156 million to tackle the major barriers that have prevented the adoption of solar energy by low-income and disadvantaged households,” said Senator Cory Booker. “This historic investment by EPA’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund was made possible by Democrats and President Biden through the Inflation Reduction Act, which is actively lowering energy costs for families and creating a cleaner environment for all.”

“Today’s announcement is a huge step forward in the transition to a clean economy. These investments will help ensure New Jersey is ready to do our part to tackle the challenges of the climate crisis head on. As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee last Congress, I fought to include significant funding for investments in renewable energy so that we can empower Americans with new, good-paying jobs and lower energy costs. The Solar for All program is a shining example of those efforts,” said U.S. Representative Frank Pallone (NJ-06). “I’m proud that our state is leading the way forward toward a clean, low-carbon future and proving that we don’t have to choose between growing our economy and fighting climate change.”

"Today's announcement from the Biden administration underscores the transformative power of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund as we move toward a clean energy future,” said U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-09). “My Democratic colleagues and I fought hard to pass this legislation because our children and our grandchildren deserve to inherit a clean and sustainable environment. With this announcement today, I am thrilled to see our shared vision of a clean energy future taking shape. This initiative is a critical step forward in making renewable energy accessible to all Americans, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and fostering economic growth in our communities. I look forward to continuing this vital work alongside President Biden.”

“As a former electrician, I know how important our continued investment in solar power is to lower energy costs for working families, create jobs, and reduce our carbon footprint,” said U.S. Representative Norcross (NJ-01). “The Inflation Reduction Act continues to deliver for New Jersey, and the Solar for All program will accelerate the benefits of clean energy throughout South Jersey. I’m proud to have worked with President Biden to enact this historic investment in our climate and our communities, and I will continue to support clean energy and its economic opportunities.”

“I fought hard to pass the Inflation Reduction Act because bold federal action was greatly needed to address the climate crisis and support states and residents through the transition to clean energy. With the Solar for All program, we are making clean energy more affordable and lowering families’ monthly utility bills. I want to thank the EPA for awarding New Jersey this grant and I look forward to the strides our state will make accelerating solar usage and lowering our carbon footprint with this funding,” said U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11).

New York:

“New York State has positioned itself as a leader in community solar, ensuring more residents than ever before have access to clean, affordable solar energy,” said New York Governor Hochul. “We thank President Biden, Administrator Regan, and the New York Congressional Delegation for their support and are proud to partner with the Environmental Protection Agency to advance this historic investment in community solar and build a clean and healthy future for New Yorkers.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act is powering a major $250 million boost in residential solar power for families across the Empire State. This is a win-win-win: helping New York fight climate change, lowering costs, and creating new, good-paying jobs,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer. “Solar is one of the most cost-effective forms of electricity and one of the easiest ways to help families lower their energy bills every month. I was proud to support NYSERDA’s Solar for All application and this Earth Day, the future of New York’s energy grid is looking sunny, clean, and bright thanks to the historic investments of our Inflation Reduction Act.”

“Thanks to the Biden Administration's award of nearly $250 million in Solar for All grants to New York, we are set to significantly advance our climate goals by enabling solar installations for numerous low-income and disadvantaged households across the state," said U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler (NY-12). "I am proud to have supported this crucial funding through the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, and I am thankful to the Biden Administration for choosing New York to benefit from this transformative program."

“This Earth Day, I am proud that our state is taking significant steps to curb the use of fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy. This $250 million in funding for New York State under the Solar for All grant program will help deliver solar power to working families, lowering energy bills and emissions in the process,” said U.S. Representative Nydia M. Velázquez (NY-07). “I was proud to vote in favor of the Solar for All program through the Inflation Reduction Act, and I thank the Biden administration and Governor Hochul for helping make this possible.”

“This announcement is yet another powerful step in furthering environmental justice, supporting good paying jobs, and cutting energy costs,” said U.S. Representative Paul Tonko (NY-20). “Solar offers tremendous advantages, from helping our nation reach its renewable energy goals, to reducing power bills for families and communities, but for far too many families, these benefits are out of reach. That is why I was proud to support the Solar for All program in the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which will ensure that all Americans, regardless of their income or zip code, have the opportunity to share in the benefits of our clean energy economy. I’m immensely grateful to the Biden Administration for their unwavering commitment to an equitable clean energy future.”

“The best way to celebrate Earth Day is with real action to protect our environment—and that’s exactly what the Solar for All grant awards will help do,” said U.S. Representative Joe Morelle (NY-25). “Investing in solar energy is essential to reducing our carbon footprint while also lowering costs for families and creating high-quality job opportunities in our communities. I’m proud to support these efforts to invest in sustainability and work towards a clean future for all Americans.”

“Thanks to the Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda, sunlight will power millions more homes across the country, including right here in New York State,” said U.S. representative Tom Suozzi (NY-03). “Solar for All means that low and middle-income New Yorkers will not only breathe cleaner air as we generate more power from clean energy sources, but will also see their electricity costs go down as widespread solar helps stabilize the grid at peak times. Solar energy is a win for us all.”

“I want to thank President Biden for working with us to take swift and bold executive action to protect the planet by launching the American Climate Corps, and secondly for investing billions in clean, resilient energy via the Solar for All competition, among so many other significant climate victories,” said U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14).

USVI:

“I am very pleased that the Virgin Islands Energy Office was selected to receive the Solar for All grant through EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Providing opportunities for energy resilience is paramount to improving the quality of life for underserved residents and families. We deserve reliable, affordable, and clean power like more wealthy communities. Living on an isolated small island with limited resources makes affordable clean energy even more challenging. The Solar for All program will make the goal for affordable resilient clean energy even more achievable, as well as deliver household savings, increase access for low-income and disadvantaged households, facilitate ownership models that support communities build equity projects, increase resiliency by way of creating capacity, and invest in quality jobs and business,” said U.S. Representative Stacey Plaskett (USVI).

“The US Virgin Islands as a whole are a disadvantaged community that has been historically burdened by centralized fossil fuel-based power systems that suffer from high energy costs, and low reliability. The Virgin Islands Energy Office's successful selection of its Solar for All application has presented a historic opportunity for the territory to fast-track an equitable energy transition that holistically leverages our islands’ most abundant natural resource,” said Kyle Fleming, Director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office.

