Recent EPA enforcement cases throughout the PNW & Alaska Actions finalized in January and February 2020

Contact Information: Bill Dunbar (dunbar.bill@epa.gov) 2065531019

The following summarize enforcement actions the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 office completed in January and February of 2020. The concluding legal document(s) typically provide details of the case and are included at the end of each summary. NOTE: Other, larger cases are publicized via stand-alone news releases found on EPA’s website at www.epa.gov.

ALASKA

EPA and Univar Solutions USA, Inc., of Anchorage resolve violations of federal hazardous waste and storage laws

On 2/27/20, EPA Region 10 filed an expedited settlement agreement with Univar Solutions USA resolving alleged violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act at its facility in Anchorage. The violations involved failure to properly mark or label containers of hazardous waste, failure to conduct weekly inspections of hazardous waste central accumulation areas during 2018, failure to maintain a signed copy of a manifest for at least three years, and failure to properly mark or label regulated waste. Under the terms of the agreement the company paid a $4,000 civil penalty and certified that it has corrected the violations. Here's a link to the expedited settlement agreement: Univar

IDAHO

EPA and 1, 4 Group Inc./Pin-Nip of Meridian, ID resolve violations of federal pesticides law

On February 27, 2020, EPA Region 10 issued a consent agreement and final order to 1, 4 Group Inc. d.b.a. Pin-Nip of Meridian, Idaho, thus settling violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. EPA found that the company distributed the misbranded pesticide products SPUD Guard 2 EC, CIPC 98%, and 1, 4SEED by importing the products with improper labeling into the United States between June 26, 2019, and July 29, 2019. Under FIFRA it is unlawful for any person to distribute or sell to any person any misbranded pesticide. The company agreed to pay a penalty of $25,040. Here's a link to the consent agreement and final order: 1,4 Group/Pin-Nip

WASHINGTON

EPA and LCM Builders LLC of Seattle resolve violations of the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule

On January 27, 2020, EPA Region 10 filed an expedited settlement agreement and final order to LCM Builders LLC of Seattle for alleged violations of the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule occurring in Seattle, Washington. The EPA alleged that the company failed to become EPA-certified prior to performing renovation work on a pre-1978 residential property as required by the RRP Rule. EPA’s 2008 Lead-Based Paint RRP Rule aims to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards associated with renovation, repair and painting activities. These activities can create hazardous lead dust when surfaces with lead paint, even from many decades ago, are disturbed. The rule requires workers to be certified and trained in the use of lead-safe work practices, and requires renovation, repair, and painting firms to be EPA-certified. The company agreed to settle and pay a penalty amount of $1,000. Here's a link to the expedited settlement agreement: LCM Builders

EPA and CPC International Apple Company of Tieton, WA resolve violations of Clean Air Act chemical risk management rules

On February 6, 2020 EPA Region 10 filed an expedited settlement agreement with CPC International Apple Company resolving EPA allegations that the company failed to update its risk management plan at least every five years as required by federal Clean Air Act’s risk management program. Updated plans provide important information to emergency responders and planners that include accurate chemical quantities, emergency contacts and demonstrate operation and maintenance of the facility. The violation has been corrected. Under the terms of the agreement, the company paid a penalty of $800.

Here's a link to the expedited settlement agreement: CPC International

To learn more about the Clean Air Act’s risk management rules go to: CAA 112r fact sheet

EPA and Custom Apple Packers, Inc. of Wenatchee resolve violations of Clean Air Act chemical risk management rules

On February 27, 2020, Region 10 filed an expedited settlement agreement with Custom Apple Packers, Inc. in Wenatchee, Washington resolving alleged violations of federal Clean Air Act’s risk management program. The EPA alleges the company failed to ensure that adequate inspection and testing is performed on refrigeration equipment to prevent a potentially catastrophic release of anhydrous ammonia that could impact the community surrounding its facility. The company agreed to pay a penalty of $10,600. Here's a link to the expedited settlement agreement: Custom Apple Packers

To learn more about the Clean Air Act’s risk management rules go to: CAA 112r fact sheet

