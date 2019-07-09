News Releases from Region 07

Regional Emergency Planning and Response Conference Set for August 8-10 in Omaha

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

(Lenexa, Kan., July 9, 2019) - Reservations are now being accepted for the biennial Region 7 Local Emergency Planning Committees Planning and Response Conference on August 8-10, 2019, at the Embassy Suites Omaha Downtown Old Market.

The conference brings together experts from business, industry and government in the fields of chemical emergency, preparedness, prevention, transportation, and health and safety to collaborate and inform participants about chemical risk protection and promotion of chemical safety.

Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs) serve as focal points in communities for information about hazardous materials, emergency planning, and environmental risks. To assist LEPCs in conducting their jobs more effectively, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) join private industry and tribal, state and local government partners to host the Emergency Planning and Response Conference.

This year’s conference includes a new feature with a special unified response tabletop exercise, which will discuss the emergency response process and focus on fostering mutual aid between tribes, neighboring LEPCs, and industry partners.

Registration for the conference is $75 and includes attendance at the August 8 training sessions, August 9-10 track sessions, and awards luncheon on August 9. A special $35 student registration rate is available. For more information about training and track sessions and to register, go to http://www.regonline.com/2019LEPC.



The Embassy Suites Downtown/Old Market is offering discounted accommodation. Group reservations are available at a special discounted rate by clicking the link on the website. This special group rate is only available until July 15, 2019 (or when the room block sells out, whichever comes first). Please note that there are a limited number of rooms available, so attendees should make their reservations as soon as possible.

