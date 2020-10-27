News Releases from Headquarters

Registration Now Open for the Virtual 2020 EPA America Recycles: Innovation Fair and Summit

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (October 27, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in celebration of America Recycles Week, invites everyone to register for free, virtual events hosted by EPA that focus on advancing the future of recycling from November 16 – 17, 2020.

On November 16, the second-annual America Recycles: Innovation Fair will showcase entrepreneurs from across the recycling system online via virtual exhibit halls demonstrating their state-of-the-art products, services, outreach, and technologies. On November 17, the America Recycles: Summit will feature opportunities to participate in public and private sector discussions about the future of recycling. Summit topics include bolstering markets for recyclables, improving strategies for reducing contamination in recycling, and enhancing recycling strategies in tribes and territories.

“Again this year, EPA will be showcasing the best of the best in recycling innovation and encouraging engaging dialogue among stakeholders in order to enhance our nation’s recycling infrastructure, create new markets for recycled materials, and improve consumer education and outreach,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Peter Wright. “As a special highlight of this year’s ‘America Recycles: Summit,’ EPA will announce the first National Recycling Goals and discuss how public, non-governmental and private sector, and other organizations can work together and with the public to achieve the National Recycling Goals.”

The virtual Innovation Fair will feature more than 40 exhibitors that are advancing the recycling system through strategies such as: deploying artificial intelligence robots to enhance operations at recycling facilities; using hard-to-recycle plastics in 3D printing materials; installing small system sorting units in stadiums and small communities; creating new construction materials from hard-to-recycle plastics; and using automated technology and recycled glass bottles from restaurants to create new glassware.

For a complete list of the Innovation Fair exhibitors, visit: https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles/epas-2020-america-recycles-innovation-fair

On November 17, at the America Recycles: Summit, EPA will announce the first National Recycling Goals and discuss the draft National Recycling Strategy, which is open for public comment until December 4.

Both events are free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, please register at: https://americarecycles.vfairs.com/

For more information on EPA’s America Recycles efforts, visit: https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles