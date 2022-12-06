Registration Open for EPA Virtual Public Hearing on EPA’s Supplemental Proposal to Cut Methane Pollution to Protect Communities, Combat Climate Change, and Bolster American Innovation

December 6, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Registration opens today for EPA’s virtual public hearing on the Agency’s supplemental proposal to strengthen its proposed standards to cut methane and other harmful air pollution from oil and natural gas operations. The updates would provide more comprehensive requirements to reduce climate and health-harming air pollution, including from hundreds of thousands of existing oil and gas sources nationwide. It would promote the use of innovative methane detection technologies and other cutting-edge solutions, many of which are being developed and deployed by small businesses providing good-paying jobs across the United States.

Hearing information:

Dates: January 10 and 11, 2023

Times (both days). Please see the time for your time zone: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time



To register to speak, or to watch a livestream of the hearing on both days, please visit EPA’s website for the supplemental proposal. Registration is open until January 5, 2023.

NOTE: Language interpretation and reasonable accommodation requests are due December 13, 2022: If you need assistance in a language other than English or if you need a reasonable accommodation, notify EPA at SPPDpublichearing@epa.gov; or by telephone at 888-372-8699 by December 13, 2022. This time is necessary for the Agency to arrange for interpreters or reasonable accommodation.

EPA also will accept comments on the proposal in writing until February 13, 2023. Comments the Agency receives in writing receive the same consideration as comments received at the public hearing. See instructions for submitting written comment.