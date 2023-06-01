Registration Open for National Brownfields Training Conference, August 8-11 in Detroit

June 1, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) today announced that registration is open for the National Brownfields Training Conference, which will be August 8-11 in Detroit.

This will be the 20th National Brownfields Conference. Previous conferences have attracted as many as 2,000 environmental and economic development officials, finance and insurance providers, planners, attorneys, and many others interested in community revitalization.

Addressing the nation's brownfields - abandoned or underutilized properties stigmatized by past commercial or industrial uses - is an ongoing challenge for communities of every size. EPA’s Brownfields program works collaboratively with federal, state, tribal, local and private partners to return these sites to productive use. These revitalization projects protect people from exposure to contaminants, improve property values and provide much needed redevelopment opportunities.

At the conference, the exhibit hall will include representatives from federal agencies, engineering firms, developers, environmental cleanup companies, legal and financial expertise, nonprofits, and other types of organizations.

To register or find more information on the conference, please visit the conference website.



For more information about the EPA Brownfields program, click here.