RESCHEDULED: EPA Partners with K-State to Host Community Input Session March 29 for Former Superfund Site in Holden, Missouri

March 24, 2022

Contact Information 816-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MARCH 24, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Kansas State University (K-State) Technical Assistance for Brownfields (TAB) program will partner to host a Community Input Session March 29 about the potential future redevelopment of the former Martha Rose Chemical/Holden Business Park Superfund Site in Holden, Missouri. The meeting was originally planned for March 10 but had to be postponed.

“Redeveloping formerly contaminated sites and returning them to productive reuse is at the heart of the Brownfields program,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “Working together with our partners at K-State TAB, we look forward to hearing from local residents about how this site could become a community asset.”

The Community Input Session will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Holden City Hall Haller Building, 101 W. 3rd Street, Holden, Missouri.

During the session, participants will work in groups to identify potential development ideas for the site. The groups will then report their ideas to the larger group in attendance prior to a vote. Results will be used by K-State TAB to formulate conceptual redevelopment plans.

For additional information regarding the Community Input Session, please contact Tracy Brantner, Johnson County Economic Development Corporation, at brantner@growjocomo.com or 660-747-0244.

