Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-034

Residential Soil Cleanup Resumes at Old American Zinc Plant Superfund Site

EPA offers to sample additional yards for contamination

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. (June 1, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that cleanup of residential properties has resumed at the Old American Zinc Plant Superfund Site in Fairmont City. Located at 2575 Kings Highway, the site is a former zinc smelting facility that discontinued operations in 1967.

Under EPA’s oversight, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is removing dirt with unsafe concentrations of lead, arsenic, cadmium and zinc from residential yards and replacing it with clean soil. In response to COVID-19, the number of on-site personnel has been limited, follows established health protocols and avoids close contact with residents.

EPA is also considering requests for sampling at additional yards. Sampling and any necessary cleanup will be done at no cost to property owners or residents. To establish an access agreement for sampling, please contact Ruth Muhtsun, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator at 312-886-6595 or muhtsun.ruth@epa.gov.

Access agreements and information are also available online at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0507352

###