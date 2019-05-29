News Releases from Region 01

Rumford, Rhode Island Developer Settles EPA PCB Handling Allegations

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

RUMFORD, R.I. – The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that a Rhode Island developer who owns a multi-use complex in Rumford that was once an industrial facility has come into compliance with federal laws regulating toxic chemicals.

Bourne Holdings LLC of Pawtucket, R.I. agreed to pay a penalty of $82,000 to settle EPA allegations of six counts of violating regulations for the safe handling and management of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) under the Toxic Substances Control Act at their Phillipsdale Landing Industrial Center facility in Rumford.

The case stems from an April 2018 inspection in which EPA documented the improper storage of PCBs and items that came in contact with PCBs. EPA also confirmed that one PCB transformer had been dismantled, and some of the parts associated with the transformer had been sold as scrap without being decontaminated.

Federal PCB regulations include prohibitions of and requirements for the use, disposal, storage and marking of PCBs and items that have come in contact with PCBs. The regulations are meant to reduce the potential for harm and to track PCBs from use to disposal. The violations at Phillipsdale Landing were significant given the quantity and concentrations of PCBs involved.

EPA recommends that developers considering purchasing an industrial site or former industrial site obtain an environmental assessment so they can prepare for the financial and regulatory obligations they could face.

More information about PCBs, including safe handling and disposal requirements: https://www.epa.gov/pcbs .