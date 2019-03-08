Settlement with Diodes Incorporated Resolves Clean Air Act Violations at Former Lee’s Summit Facility

News Releases from Region 07

(Lenexa, Kan., March 8, 2019) - Diodes Incorporated has agreed to pay a $229,456 civil penalty to settle alleged violations of the Clean Air Act’s (CAAs) accident prevention provisions at its former semiconductor manufacturing facility located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The assessment is based on the alleged violation of two provisions: General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program. The General Duty Clause requires certain facilities to identify hazards, design and maintain a safe facility, and take steps to prevent releases and minimize the consequences of accidental releases that do occur. The Risk Management Program requires certain facilities with threshold quantities of regulated substances to develop and implement a structured program that includes a hazard assessment, prevention program, and emergency response.

An inspection at Diodes’ Lee’s Summit facility revealed it was processing, handling, and storing multiple extremely hazardous substances with significant toxicity and flammability concerns, with the potential to cause serious harm and injury, if released. The facility was operating at the time of the inspection, but was in the process of decommissioning and removing the extremely hazardous substances from the site.

The inspection also revealed that Diodes Incorporated failed to satisfy the General Duty Clause elements and failed to develop and implement a Risk Management Program when it periodically stored anhydrous hydrogen chloride above threshold amounts.

EPA worked with Diodes Incorporated and the local fire department as the company completed its decommissioning process to ensure hazardous substances were handled safely. The facility is no longer in operation in Lee’s Summit. By agreeing to the settlement, Diodes Incorporated has certified that it is now in compliance with its CAA requirements.

Guidance for implementation of the General Duty Clause: Clean Air Act section 112(r)(1)

