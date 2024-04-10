Shasta-Siskiyou Transport of Redding, Calif. to Pay Over $208,000 Penalty for Fuel Spill that Reached Sacramento River

April 10, 2024

Contact Information 415-972-3999 John Senn ( senn.john@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a proposed settlement with Shasta-Siskiyou Transport of Redding, Calif. to resolve claims of Clean Water Act (CWA) violations after one of the company’s trucks overturned and a fuel product spilled into storm drains in downtown Redding. The fuel reached the Sacramento River. The proposed settlement requires Shasta-Siskiyou Transport to pay a civil penalty of $208,840.

“Fuel products can cause severe harm to our waters, wildlife and ecosystems, so it’s imperative that they be transported in a safe manner,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “This proposed settlement shows EPA’s commitment to holding accountable entities that pollute waterways in the San Francisco Bay watershed.”

On Jan. 21, 2022, one of Shasta-Siskiyou Transport’s trucks was transporting transmix, a mixture of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum distillates, when the truck overturned in downtown Redding, releasing transmix into nearby storm drains, which led directly to Calaboose Creek and subsequently into the Sacramento River. The Sacramento River flows into the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean, and EPA alleges that Shasta-Siskiyou Transport’s truck released transmix in such quantities that may be harmful.

The proposed settlement is subject to public notice and comment. Members of the public can comment on the proposed settlement on EPA’s website.

Additional Information:

For more information on reporting possible violations of environmental laws and regulations visit EPA’s enforcement reporting website.

Learn about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.