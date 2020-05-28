News Releases from Region 07

St. Louis County Official Appointed to EPA Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee

(Lenexa, Kan., May 28, 2020) - A St. Louis County Department of Health (DOH) manager has been appointed by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler as one of 28 members of the Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee (CHPAC). Joyce Heard, DOH environmental protection manager, was selected by EPA from a pool of more than 60 highly-qualified candidates.

“Protecting children’s health is a top priority of mine for the Agency,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I appreciate the hard work and invaluable contributions of the CHPAC, and after an open and public process, I am glad to appoint this new group of experts from a wide range of disciplines who will further contribute to the committee’s work.”

The CHPAC is a body of external representatives from a cross-section of stakeholder perspectives including research, academia, health care, legal, state, environmental organizations, and local and tribal governments. CHPAC members reflect the geographic diversity needed to ensure that the CHPAC represents all 10 EPA regions and a variety of communities across our country. The CHPAC advises EPA on regulations, research, and communications related to children's environmental health.

Selections for the three-year term were made in accordance with the CHPAC charter to achieve balance and diversity in terms of geographic location, gender, ethnicity, and stakeholder perspective.

The other new and returning* CHPAC members and their affiliations are:

Leif Albertson, MS – University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fairbanks, Alaska

*Rebecca Bratspies, JD – CUNY School of Law, Long Island City, New York

*Lori Byron, MD, FAAP – St. Vincent’s Hospital, Billings, Montana

*José Cordero, MD, MPH – University of Georgia, Atlanta

Natasha DeJarnett, PhD – National Environmental Health Association, Denver

Diana Felton, MD – Hawaii Department of Health, Honolulu

*Julie Froelicher, MEM – The Procter & Gamble Company, Cincinnati

Katie Huffling, MS, RN – Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, Mount Rainier, Maryland

Peter Lee, MD, MPH – General Electric Company, Boston

*Maureen Little, DrPH – NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, New York

Linda McCauley, PhD – Emory University, Atlanta

*Mark Miller, MD, MPH – California Environmental Protection Agency, Chico, California

*Olga Naidenko, PhD – Environmental Working Group, Washington

Ruth Ann Norton – Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, Baltimore

Daniel Price, PhD – University of Houston, Houston

Virginia Rauh, SCD, MSW – Columbia University, New York

*Deanna Scher, PhD (Incoming Committee Chair) – Minnesota Department of Health, St. Paul, Minnesota

– Minnesota Department of Health, St. Paul, Minnesota Perry E. Sheffield, MD, MPH – Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

Derek Shendell, MPH – Rutgers School of Public Health, Piscataway, New Jersey

Veena Singla, PhD – Natural Resources Defense Council, San Francisco

Alicia Smith, PhD – Freshwater Future, Toledo, Ohio

Shirlee Tan, PhD – Public Heath-Seattle and King County, Seattle

Kristie Trousdale, MPH – Children’s Environmental Health Network, Washington

Carmen M. Velez Vega, PhD, MSW – University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras

Yolanda Whyte, MD – Taylor Health Care Group Pediatrics Hospital and Clinics, Atlanta

Ke Yan, PhD, MS – Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee

Marya Zlatnik, MD, MMS – University of California, San Francisco

For more information on the CHPAC, please visit EPA’s website. The Federal Register notice, Request for Nominations to the Children's Health Protection Advisory Committee, is also available online.

