Statement by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on National Agriculture Day

WASHINGTON (March 23, 2021) — On National Agriculture Day, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan issued the following statement:

Every day, American farmers, ranchers, and laborers work tirelessly for the food on our tables, clothes on our backs, and fuel to power our daily lives.

This past year magnified the agriculture community’s unwavering resilience, sacrifice, and indispensable contributions to American life. A strong and prosperous agricultural sector is essential to a strong and prosperous economy.

On National Agriculture Day, let’s express our gratitude for the long days, the determined work ethic, and bountiful food supply.

I look forward to working with our agricultural community on ways to achieve sustainable agriculture while creating healthy, clean, and safe environments for all Americans.

For more information, visit: www.epa.gov/agriculture.