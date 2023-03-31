Statement by EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe on National Farmworker Awareness Week

March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON — In celebration of National Farmworker Awareness Week, EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe issued the following statement:

“During National Farmworker Awareness Week, we pay tribute to the more than two million unsung heroes who do some of the toughest work to help put food on our tables across the United States. Farmworkers often work day and night in the face of challenges, including increased extreme heat due to climate change, to promote healthy and secure food supplies. I have seen this firsthand in my home state of Indiana.

This week, EPA is shining a spotlight on these unsung heroes and their contributions to our nation. EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment, and that includes how our policies and programs support and protect farmworkers and their families across the country. As an agency, we are committed to continuing to work closely with farmworkers and the broader agriculture community to confront environmental issues, advance conservation, and ensure clean air and clean water for all families.”

